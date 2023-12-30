Vitalik Buterin shares updated 2024 roadmap for Ethereum

  • Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has shared an updated 2024 roadmap for the blockchain, with “relatively few changes” from the 2023 version. 

Ethereum ETH -0.06% co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared an updated 2024 roadmap for the blockchain, outlining the core priorities for the ecosystem moving forward. 

These priorities include the Merge (a robust proof-of-stake consensus), the Surge (a goal of 100,000 transactions per second across Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks), the Scourge (mitigating risks around MEV and liquid pooling), the Verge (easier block verification), the Purge (simplifying the protocol), and the Splurge (everything else). 

Vitalik, in his thread on X, endorsed single-slot finality (SSF) as "the easiest path to resolving a lot of the Ethereum [Proof of Stake] design's current weaknesses" and praised the progress made on L2 networks and with Verkle tree implementations. 

Vitalik also described how the Scourge priority has been re-oriented around fighting economic centralization in Ethereum in two key "theatres:" MEV and liquid stake pooling. The growth of Ethereum staking service Lido has raised concerns around economic centralization in Ethereum since the blockchain's transition to a proof-of-stake consensus. 

Aside from other small changes, the core priorities of the Ethereum ecosystem remain the same from last year's outline. Vitalik declined to estimate a timeline for the changes to the ecosystem, though the changes are ordered roughly according to priority. 


