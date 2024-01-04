SEC wants to leverage partial Terraform court victory in cases against Coinbase, Binance

Legal • January 4, 2024, 2:19PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • The SEC filed fresh motions in its cases against Coinbase and Binance, asking courts to take into consideration a recent ruling involving Terraform Labs.
  • Binance’s BUSD should be deemed a security, just as UST was in the Terraform Labs case, the agency said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to leverage a partial win in its ongoing court against Terraform Labs in its separate cases against the two largest crypto exchanges, Binance and Coinbase. 

In a Thursday filing involving its case brought against Coinbase, the agency submitted the Terraform Labs court ruling from the Southern District of New York that granted a summary judgment on the claim that UST, LUNA, wLUNA and MIR tokens are securities. 

"In so doing, the Terraform court resolved in the SEC's favor issues relevant to the consideration of Defendants' motion in this case," the SEC wrote, referring Coinbase's earlier motion for a judgment in its favor. 

The filing is aimed to further support the SEC's earlier opposition to a Coinbase motion.

"Each crypto asset issuer invited investors – including purchasers on Coinbase’s platform – reasonably to expect the value of their investment to increase based on the issuer’s broadly-disseminated plan to develop and maintain the asset’s value (including through a secondary market for resale)," an SEC attorney wrote in October.

UST, LUNA, wLUNA and MIR tokens are not mentioned in the SEC complaint against Coinbase, which points at a different set of tokens it insists should be deemed unregistered securities, including SOL, ADA, MATIC, FIL, SAND, AXS, CHZ, FLOW, ICP, NEAR, VGX, DASH and NEXO.

Binance case

In a parallel lawsuit against Binance, the SEC is also looking to use the Terraform Labs judgment to support its case. In a separate filing on Wednesday, the agency asked a D.C. court to take the Terraform ruling into account while considering Binance's motions to dismiss the case

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

"The court’s analysis of the Terraform defendants' so-called 'stablecoin' UST is particularly relevant to this Court's consideration of Defendants' arguments concerning Binance's so-called 'stablecoin' BUSD, and Defendants' stalking-as-a service, BNB Vault, and Simple Earn programs," the Wednesday filing reads.

Terraform Labs previously used arguments similar to those Binance is using now, the SEC said, trying to "artificially separate" selling its tokens from "developing and promoting" the Anchor protocol, where the tokens could be staked to generate profit. The situation is similar to that of Binance offering BUSD, together with staking-as-a-service, BNB Vault, and Simple Earn program, the SEC said. 

That "provides further grounds for this Court to deny Defendants' motions to dismiss," the agency wrote. 

In November, Binance and its former CEO Chanpeng Zhao agreed to settle criminal charges with the Department of Justice and plead guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act, knowingly failing to register as a money transmitting business, and facilitating sanctions evasion. The company agreed to pay an unprecedented $4.3 billion penalty and appoint a new CEO and an external monitor. 

The SEC's lawsuit against Binance for allegedly operating an unregistered securities exchange is still ongoing. The agency sued the largest exchange in June, alleging that Binance and affiliated companies repeatedly lied to customers and misdirected funds to a separate investment fund owned by Zhao. Over the past seven months, Binance filed multiple motions to dismiss the case.

The SEC declined to comment on the filings. Coinbase and Binance did not immediately reply to requests for comment. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

TAGS
SEC

About Author

Anna is a senior policy reporter at The Block. She has a background in political journalism and covered Russian civil society for a range of news outlets in Moscow, including the award-winning newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Before joining The Block, Anna spent the past five years investigating cryptocurrency policies and adoption around the world at CoinDesk. Anna owns bitcoin and a gift NFT of sentimental value.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by Anna Baydakova