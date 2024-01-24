Here's how Noble plans to bring interoperable RWAs to Cosmos

Layer 1s • January 24, 2024, 8:01AM EST
  • Jelena Djuric and Sam Hart provide an overview of the trends and developments shaping the Cosmos ecosystem.

Episode 2 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, Noble Co-Founder Jelena Djuric, and Skip Protocol Head of Strategy Sam Hart.

Jelena Djuric is the co-founder of Noble and Sam Hart is the co-founder of Timewave Labs and the Head of Strategy at Skip Protocol.

In this episode, Djuric and Hart — both seasoned Cosmos veterans — breakdown the recent advancements that have helped the Cosmos ecosystem enter into a new era of innovation and expansion.

Djuric also announces Noble's partnership with Hashnote to bring the USYC token to the Cosmos, making USYC the first cross chain real-world asset (RWA) in the Cosmos ecosystem that is liquid, compliant, interoperable and seamless to use. 


