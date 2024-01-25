Worldcoin's eyeball scanning Orb is getting an Apple-style makeover: report

Tools for Humanity CEO Alex Blania said the company plans to update its iris-scanning Orb to make the device look more like "an Apple product," according to a report by TechCrunch.

"The new Orb is coming and the next iterations will look quite different,” said Blania, while admitting people either "hate" or "love" the device.

Blania teased the introduction of a new version of the Orb during the first half of this year, one that he characterized as "much more friendly" and possibly similar to "an Apple product."

The Worldcoin project made headlines last year thanks to its unique, and sometimes controversial, strategy to scan people's irises in exchange for cryptocurrency. Tools of Humanity was co-founded by Sam Altman, CEO of the high-profile tech company OpenAI.

Government scrutiny over privacy concerns

Scrutiny of Worldcoin's ambitions have led to some government agencies launching inquiries. Agencies in France, Germany and the UK all moved to investigate whether Worldcoin is at risk of violating data privacy guidelines.

Worldcoin launched in Singapore at the end of last year. The move followed the project both pausing in India and ending registration services in Brazil and France.