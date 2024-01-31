Ripple co-founder reports unauthorized access to some personal XRP accounts

People • January 31, 2024, 9:57AM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block/Benjamin Friedrich

Quick Take

  • Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen said Wednesday that there had been “unauthorized access” to “a few of my personal XRP accounts.”
  • His comments followed a post on X from crypto sleuth ZachXBT, who said that it appeared Ripple “was hacked” for about 213 million XRP worth $112.5 million. 

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen said Wednesday that there had been "unauthorized access" to "a few of my personal XRP -4.41% accounts." His comments followed a post on X from crypto sleuth ZachXBT, who said that it appeared Ripple "was hacked" for about 213 million XRP worth $112.5 million. 

"Yesterday, there was unauthorized access to a few of my personal XRP accounts (not Ripple)," Larsen said. "We were quickly able to catch the problem and notify exchanges to freeze the affected addresses. Law enforcement is already involved."

ZachXBT first noticed the suspicious outflow, though they had attributed it to Ripple itself. Eight outgoing transactions occurred on Jan. 30, ranging between 400,000 XRP ($200,000) and 69.7 million XRP.

XRP declines

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The outgoing funds were then sent to the crypto exchanges MEXC, Gate, Binance, Kraken, OKX, HTX and HitBTC, the crypto sleuth added. 

XRP declined on the news, falling 4.1% to $0.50 as of 9:49 a.m. ET, according to The Block's Price page for the token.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Nathan Crooks at
[email protected]

More by MK Manoylov