Binance-backed 'Heroes of Mavia' airdrops token after crypto game nabs over 1 million downloads

Fresh from scoring more than 1 million downloads, the blockchain-powered mobile game "Heroes of Mavia" is airdropping its token on Tuesday, the developer Skrice Studios said in a statement.

Heroes of Mavia launched for both Apple and Android devices less than a week ago and already has more than 230,000 daily active users, the company said. Besides the mobile game shooting to the number one slot as the top free mobile game available on Android devices in China, it has dominated on the Google Play store in Nigeria. "Heroes of Mavia" is also ranked high on the Apple's App Store in Poland, Finland and Canada, according to the company.

Skrice Studios said that 100,000 players have qualified for today's airdrop of the MAVIA token. Up to 6,250,000 tokens can be claimed — 2.5% of the total supply of 250 million.

While the challenge to become the first blockchain video game to break into the mainstream has yet to be achieved, "Heroes of Mavia" appears to be off to a strong start. Other high-profile gaming projects hoping to become successful with mainstream gamers include "Star Atlas," "Illuvium" and "Shrapnel."

Valuation of $100 million

Skrice Studios' most recent raise was two years ago when it collected $2.5 million in a round led by Crypto.com Capital, giving the developer a valuation of $100 million at the time, the company said. Binance Labs led a separate seed round of $5.5 million in 2021. The company has raised a total of $9 million, it said in its statement.

The "Heroes of Mavia" token was scheduled to go live as of 7 a.m. ET on exchanges like Bybit, KuCoin and HTX, the company also said.