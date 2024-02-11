Ethereum NFT volume approaching yearly high as Pudgy Penguins eye #2 spot

While this fall undoubtedly saw a significant rise in Bitcoin NFT trading, the volume of Ethereum NFTs traded on-chain is currently at its highest weekly level since the week of Feb. 26, 2023, according to data from The Block.

The increase in Ethereum NFT volume comes as the current #3 NFT collection by market cap, Pudgy Penguins, approaches the market cap of its rival, the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection owned by Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs also owns Cyberpunks, the #1 collection by floor price.

Pudgy Penguins is currently developing Pudgy World, an interactive gaming experience that will reportedly come to the Apple Vision Pro, while Yuga Labs is developing the Otherside metaverse, with a planned third "trip" test coming soon.

However, while Ethereum trade volume is at its highest level in a year, the same can't be said for NFTs minted on the chain, which trended flat this past year, indicating that the recent spike in volume was primarily made up of NFT sales rather than mints.