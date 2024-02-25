<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MicroStrategy’s X account appears to have been compromised on Monday morning Asia time, with hackers posting phishing messages, according to a pseudonymous crypto individual known as </span><a href="https://twitter.com/spreekaway/status/1761914062609248287"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spreek</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZachXBT, a blockchain researcher, said in an X </span><a href="https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1761920023441060272"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that at least $440,000 could have been stolen so far from the compromise.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The MicroStrategy’s X account posted a few messages — which were said to be phishing messages — promoting an airdrop of “MSTR token” and linking to a website under the domain “microstralegy.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MicroStrategy did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment. The phishing posts were removed from its X account at around 10 a.m. Hong Kong time.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>Update: Added that the phishing X posts were removed.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>