<p>Social graph Lens has moved to a "permissionless" stage, now enabling all users to participate in the network by creating an on-chain NFT for their profile.</p>
<p>This change allows anyone to create their profiles for a fee of 10 matic tokens (currently valued at $10.30) or to pay a similar amount with a credit card, facilitating their entry into the platform. Lens <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/262819/aave-companies-launches-lens-v2-on-polygon">debuted</a> in May 2022 on the Polygon blockchain.</p>
<p>Lens is described as a social graph, which refers to a decentralized and user-owned map of connections and relationships between individuals and entities. NFTs that serve as user profiles allow users to interact with decentralized applications (dapps) within its ecosystem. </p>
<p>Now, any user can mint a Lens profile and access the protocol, whereas previously, profile creation was restricted to selected users.</p>
<p>This comes amid an increasingly competitive landscape of decentralized social media, where multiple platforms are vying for user engagement. Lens, in particular, faces heated competition with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278797/farcaster-solana">Farcaster</a>, another key player in the decentralized social media space. </p>
<p>Despite Farcaster's shift to a permissionless model in October 2023 after its introduction on Optimism, Lens's move towards a similar approach has been more gradual, especially given its initial launch in 2022.</p>
<p>"In our first few years, we chose to remain in beta while we enhanced security and scalability and nurtured a vibrant developer ecosystem," noted Lens founder Stani Kulechov — highlighting the platform's approach to development.</p>
<h2><strong>Lens version 2 </strong></h2>
<p>Lens is currently in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/239858/lens-protocol-version-2-open-actions-erc-6551">version 2</a>, which focuses on Open Actions, a feature that enables the execution of any external smart contract action directly from Lens' content posts.</p>
<p>Open Actions provide a way for developers to build custom operations that can be executed via posts. For example, with this feature, users can mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on an OpenSea contract directly from Lens' published content.</p>
<p>Lens also operates a data scaling solution called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228787/lens-protocol-renames-scaling-solution-bonsai">Momoka</a>, aimed at storing social media transaction data off-chain for efficiency while ensuring on-chain verification for security. The project closed a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233746/lens-protocol-raise-decentralized-social-media">$15 million funding round</a> led by IDEO CoLab Ventures last year.</p>