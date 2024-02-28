Former payments sell side analyst explains why Wall Street keeps getting Coinbase earnings wrong

Episode 7 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with Frank Chaparro, and Ryan Todd.

In this episode of The Scoop, Frank Chaparro and former Deutsche Bank payment analyst Ryan Todd delve into Coinbase's financial performance for the fourth quarter.

Todd, a former payments analyst at Deutsche Bank, offers an in-depth analysis of why Wall Street regularly underestimates Coinbase's earnings. He sheds light on the structural factors leading to consistent earnings outperformance, not only by Coinbase but also by major tech companies overall.