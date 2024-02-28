<p>The bitcoin portfolio of Michael Saylor's firm MicroStrategy briefly exceeded $12 billion in value, the most it has been since the business intelligence firm began its bitcoin buying spree in 2020. </p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy's bitcoin hit a high of $12.24 billion in value at 12:25 p.m. ET on Feb. 28. The firm's bitcoin wallet balance has since fallen to $11.7 billion, witnessing an increase of over $653,300,000, or 5.9%, within the past 24 hours, according to the crypto data tracker <a href="https://dropstab.com/p/microstrategy-crypto-portfolio-4crikwkuk4">Drops Tab</a>.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy's all-time high bitcoin balance occurred as the price of bitcoin broke past $60,000, a threshold the coin hasn't been reached since October 2021. </p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy's total bitcoin holdings reached <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279100/microstrategy-bitcoin-michael-saylor">193,000</a> after it bought 3,000 worth $155 million at the time on Feb. 26. The firm had purchased <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276343/microstrategy-acquired-850-bitcoin-for-37-2-million-in-january">850 BTC</a> for $37.2 million just the month prior, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>The Block's Data Dashboard shows that MicroStrategy's average bitcoin purchase price for its holdings $31,170 per coin as of Dec. 27, 2023.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>