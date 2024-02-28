<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. government appears to have transferred out about $922 million worth of bitcoin from two crypto wallets that held funds seized from a 2016 Bitfinex hack, according to </span><a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/usg"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Arkham Intelligence.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One </span><a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/address/14EGUfpkDaqe3b6dSkdfUxF3vondVS8kDQ"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wallet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> first transferred out 1 bitcoin ($60,200) on Wednesday afternoon EST and subsequently transferred out 2817 bitcoin worth around $172.74 million to unidentified addresses, the data showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also on the same day, another </span><a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/address/1DNUjpHPNKMoKYBHxJz2Sh1uQQdJkGsXj5"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wallet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> transferred out 0.01 bitcoin and 12,267 bitcoin worth about $748.46 million. That brought the total value of the bitcoin transfers from the two wallets to around $922 million, according to the data.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The two wallets contained the funds the government seized in a Bitfinex hack that occurred in 2016. In August 2023, tech entrepreneur and rapper Heather Morgan, also known as ‘Razzlekhan’, and her husband Ilya Lichtenstein </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243050/razzlekhan-pleads-guilty"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pleaded guilty</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to money laundering conspiracy in connection with the 2016 hacking of the crypto trading platform Bitfinex. The Department of Justice said in an August statement that it seized about 95,000 of the stolen bitcoin from crypto wallets in the defendants’ control.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The transfers coincided with a surge in bitcoin prices on Wednesday. Bitcoin briefly reached $64,000 on some exchanges on the day before retreating to around $60,000. The world’s largest crypto by market capitalization was trading at $61,515 at 10 a.m. Hong Kong time, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>