<p>Crypto mining firm Marathon Digital is incubating a multi-chain sidechain network focused on Bitcoin named Anduro.</p>
<p>The first two sidechains on Anduro, Coordinate and Alys, are currently under development. Coordinate aims to provide a more efficient UTXO stack for Ordinals, while Alys is an EVM-compatible network for asset tokenization.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Anduro is a platform built on the Bitcoin network that allows for the creation of multiple sidechains, providing a new avenue for innovation within the Bitcoin ecosystem," the <a href="https://ir.mara.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/1344/marathon-digital-holdings-introduces-anduro-a-new">announcement</a> said.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Marathon added that it intends developments on the network, designed to incorporate decentralized governance, to be community-led. </span></p>
<p>Anduro utilizes a system called merge-mining, where miners can potentially earn Bitcoin-denominated revenue from sidechain transactions while continuing to mine Bitcoin on the base layer, according to Marathon.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"We believe Anduro is one of those ideas that provides value to Bitcoin holders and application developers, all while reinforcing the long-run sustainability of Bitcoin's proof-of-work," said Fred Thiel, Marathon's chairman and CEO.</span></p>