The House Financial Services Committee voted on Thursday to advance a measure aimed at overturning a Securities and Exchange Commission bulletin that establishes certain accounting standards for financial firms holding crypto assets in custody. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., earlier this month, would <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275780/rep-mchenry-seeks-to-get-measure-to-repeal-sec-accounting-bulletin-across-the-finish-line"><span class="s4">repeal</span></a> the bulletin. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"The ramifications of requiring banks to hold these assets on balance sheets are pretty significant," Flood said on Thursday during a markup hearing. "If a bank were to custody digital assets according to the parameters of SAB 121 the on balance sheet treatment would affect their other regulatory obligations like their capital and liquidity requirements. The end result is that banks must choose to either custody digital assets thus inflating their balance sheet and severely affecting every other line of business or stay entirely out of the market."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">House lawmakers voted 31-20 to advance the measure, which would still need to go before the full House and eventually onto the Senate. Sen. Lawmakers were anticipated to address SAB 121 in 2024, following an October statement from the Government Accountability Office, which indicated that, by law, the bulletin must be reviewed by Congress before it can take effect.

Other concerns Introduced in January by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., and Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the bill named the Combating Money Laundering in Cyber Crime Act seeks to close what the sponsors describe as a gap that hinders the Secret Service's ability to investigate new types of "criminal activity involving digital assets." 