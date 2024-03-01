<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce slammed the regulator's approach to overseeing cryptocurrency, calling parts of its stance "unproductive" and "pointless." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Peirce, a Republican commissioner at the SEC nicknamed "Crypto Mom" for her supportive stance on crypto, spoke Thursday afternoon at <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gbwrn3PR5U">ETHDenver</a> about the agency's approach to regulating that industry. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC's enforcement team has been active over the past year, most notably bringing big cases against crypto exchanges Coinbase and Kraken as well as NFT creator Stoner Cats for not registering with the regulator. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"You don't go after people who are asking you for some clear rules around how to proceed in this space," Peirce said on Thursday. It makes sense to go after bad actors engaging in fraud, Peirce added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"But when you're talking about registration violations, because someone has touched a crypto asset, that we then come in years later and say ah, that is a security," Peirce continued, "It seems pointless because you're bringing a case against someone where there's no allegation that anyone was hurt." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">She added that she was not minimizing the importance of registration obligations. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"But if you're not willing to tell people what a security is, it seems very unproductive to go in after the fact and just start picking people off for not having registered," Peirce said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who presides over Peirce and three other commissioners, has taken the stance that many cryptocurrencies are securities and has called on crypto platforms to register with the regulator and abide by its securities laws. The crypto industry, meanwhile, has said clarity is needed on how the rules apply to them. Coinbase filed a rulemaking petition in 2022 to get new rules specific to the industry, but the SEC has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267840/sec-denies-coinbase-petition-for-new-crypto-rulemaking-gensler-says"><span class="s2">brushed</span></a> it off and says existing rules apply. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawmakers in Washington too have been working on legislation for years to regulate the industry, but have not yet come close to getting in front of President Joe Biden to sign. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">A safe harbor</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Peirce was also asked Thursday about her safe harbor proposal, which she debuted back in 2020. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The safe harbor proposal </span><span class="s4">"seeks to provide network developers with a three-year grace period within which, under certain conditions, they can facilitate participation in and the development of a functional or decentralized network, exempted from the registration provisions of the federal securities laws," Peirce <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/101553/sec-peirce-token-safe-harbor-update"><span class="s2">said</span></a> in 2021. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">An updated version would require the projects to make semi-annual updates and an analysis explaining why the network is decentralized or functional. Peirce told ETHDenver on Thursday that the industry needs to work on their ideas and "have them ready to go." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I always say well maybe Chair Gensler will wake up tomorrow morning and have an epiphany and will be in a different place, so we need to have ideas on the shelf ready to go when that happens," Peirce said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The unspoken implication: while Gensler’s term as chair ends on June 5, 2026, a newly elected President, especially a Republican, may ultimately seek to appoint a new SEC chair friendlier to the crypto industry.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Mum on an spot Ethereum ETF</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Peirce was also asked Thursday about where the SEC was on potentially approving a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I'm going to use the lawyer's answer again and say it's under consideration at the SEC," Peirce said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Big name firms, such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors"><span class="s5">Fidelity</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s5">BlackRock</span></a>, have applied for a spot Ethereum ETF over the last few months as some analysts predict that the SEC could approve those products as early as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278452/spot-ether-etf-ethereum-concentration-risk-sp-global"><span class="s5">May</span></a> of this year. Others have <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278672/valkyrie-cio-anticipates-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-will-take-1-2-years"><span class="s2">said</span></a> it could still be a year or two out. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">SEC Chair Gensler <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277493/gensler-says-secs-approval-of-spot-bitcoin-etfs-in-january-was-cabined"><span class="s2">suggested</span></a> last month that the regulator's decision to approve spot bitcoin ETFs earlier this year shouldn't necessarily signal how it might respond to Ethereum in the future.</span></p> 