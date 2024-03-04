<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Singapore-headquartered bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer Technologies, founded by Jihan Wu, has “successfully tested” a self-designed bitcoin mining chip that will be used in its upcoming mining rig, the Sealminer A1, the company said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Nasdaq-listed firm </span><a href="https://twitter.com/BitdeerOfficial/status/1764497981909192705"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X on Monday that its first crypto mining chip, the SEAL01 was designed with the 4-nanometer process technology from a semiconductor fabricator. The chip could achieve a power efficiency ratio of 18.1 J/TH, the company claimed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“This powerful chip offers enhanced Bitcoin mining performance with minimized power consumption, leading to lower operating costs and a reduced environmental footprint for miners,” Bitdeer said in the X post. The company did not disclose the launch timeline for its new mining rig.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/258613/bitdeer-plans-to-buy-back-shares-worth-up-to-2-million">Bitdeer</a> added that the newly designed chip allows it to optimize efficiency, stability and performance in preparation for the upcoming bitcoin halving event that’s expected to occur in April.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitdeer shares closed up 2.11% at $6.76 on Nasdaq on Friday.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>