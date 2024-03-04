<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, drew close to 100 billion in circulating supply on Monday. The dollar-pegged stablecoin’s supply currently sits at its all-time high range of around 99.5 billion, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248350/tether-usdt-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Its market capitalization, which multiplies supply by price, breached $100 billion at one stage as its value fluctuated. Tether claims on its </span><a href="https://tether.to/en/transparency/#usdt"><span style="font-weight: 400;">website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that all USDT tokens are pegged at a 1:1 ratio with the U.S. dollar.</span></p>\r\n<p>The total USDT supply, including those minted and authorized, amounted to 104 billion as of Monday, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tether supply has grown alongside the rise of bitcoin and the general cryptocurrency market this year, led by major events such as the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. The dollar-pegged stablecoin had a $91.69 billion market capitalization on Jan. 1, according to CoinMarketCap data. </span></p>\r\n<p>“Tether has issued so far 99.5 billion tokens, 100% covered by liquid assets (of which the vast majority is in US t-bills) plus holds an additional approximately $5.4 billion of excess reserves on top (undistributed profits), to further consolidate Tether’s position as a safe and trusted player in the crypto industry and broader financial industry,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino told The Block.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With the growth, Tether has further distanced itself from Circle’s runner-up stablecoin </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248353/usd-coin-usdc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">USDC</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which has a circulation supply of 28.9 billion, according to The Block data. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tether reached a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275388/tether-q4-attestation-report-excess-reserves"><span style="font-weight: 400;">record net profit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, with much of the profit coming from the appreciation of the company’s U.S. Treasuries, bitcoin and gold holdings, according to its attestation report. </span></p>\r\n<p><em>Yogita Khatri contributed reporting.</em></p>\r\n<p><em>Updates: Added Ardoino's comment and more details on the total USDT supply</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>