<p>The Bitcoin trading app Oyl raised $3 million in pre-seed funding. </p>
<p>The venture firm Arca led the round. Additional support came from the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/270564/bitmex-arthur-hayes-macro-risks">Arthur Hayes's</a> Maelstrom Fund and Domo, creator of the BRC-20 token standard. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266272/brc-20-style-tokens-are-spreading-to-chains-beyond-bitcoin-but-why">BRC-20</a> is a Bitcoin-specific token standard enabling metadata to be minted on the smallest units of bitcoin, called satoshis. Bitcoin Ordinals are the non-fungible assets minted with associated metadata on the Bitcoin network. </p>
<p class="p1">Oyl is building a trading platform for the Bitcoin ecosystem, such as a market aggregation tool for BRC-20 tokens, in-wallet trading features for Bitcoin and integration with a Bitcoin-focused DeFi platform OmniSat. The platform, called Oyl Wallet, will launch in the coming weeks, according to a company release. </p>
<p>"Funds that have historically been focused on other chains are now seeing what's possible on Bitcoin with Ordinals," said Arthur Hayes in a statement. "The infra winners in 'Bitcoin Defi' are yet to be determined — it's a huge opportunity." </p>
<p>Bitcoin transactions have seen a rise in the past few months thanks in part to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263845/bitcoin-transaction-costs-surpass-those-on-ethereum-amid-ordinals-resurgence">Bitcoin Ordinals.</a> In November 2023, Bitcoin transaction costs surpassed that of Ethereum due to increased Bitcoin Ordinals trading volume, The Block previously reported. </p>