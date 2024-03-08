<p><br />\r\nDaily trading volume on centralized crypto exchanges has reached a high not seen since November 2021.</p>\r\n<p>The seven-day moving average for daily trading volume across a wide range of centralized exchanges reached <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/total-exchange-volume-daily">$97.4 billion</a> on March 6, according to The Block’s Data Dashboard. This is up from lows of around $24 billion in early February.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/total-exchange-volume-daily/embed" title="Daily Exchange Volume (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Daily exchange volume has only been above this point for less than two months in its history, with most of that time coming during the bull market of 2021 — when bitcoin first peaked at $69,000.</p>\r\n<p>While daily trading volume has rapidly increased over the last few days, monthly trading volume has been on the rise for the last few months. In December 2023, monthly volume on exchanges cracked the $1 trillion mark <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/269991/crypto-exchange-volume-cracks-1-trillion-for-first-time-since-late-2022">for the first time</a> since late 2022.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly/embed" title="Cryptocurrency Monthly Exchange Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The majority of the trading is taking place on Binance, with UpBit, OKX and Coinbase next in size. Binance has around a 43% market share among all exchanges, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/the-block-legitimate-index-market-share">The Block’s data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The rise in volume has come around the time of the launch of 9 new spot bitcoin ETFs and the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an ETF. These ETFs have seen a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings">net inflow of around 170,000 BTC</a>, worth $11.4 billion. The total assets under management for all the ETFs has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-assets-daily">risen above $50 billion</a>, while cumulative volumes are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes">soon set to hit</a> the $100 billion mark.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings in BTC (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>This attention has pushed bitcoin's price back to record highs. The cryptocurrency <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280357/bitcoin-price-breaks-above-previous-all-time-high-of-69000-after-846-days">briefly broke past its all-time high of $69,000</a> earlier this week but <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">remains slightly below</a> it following a sudden selloff.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>