<p>The recently listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States continue to vacuum up bitcoins — now holding roughly 4% of the entire 21 million BTC supply.</p>
<p>Yesterday, total net inflows into U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETFs were $472.6 million, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1765991166044938347765991166044938347">data</a> from BitMEX Research. At the same time, Fidelity's FBTC spot bitcoin ETF saw a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281338/fidelity-fbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-daily-inflow">record</a> single-day net inflow of $473.4 million. Conversely, Grayscale's GBTC higher fee fund saw a single-day net outflow of $374.8 million. </p>
<p>Furthermore, the total net asset value of all spot bitcoin ETFs reached more than $54 billion, with cumulative net inflows hitting $9.37 billion.</p>
<p>This latest data means that spot bitcoin ETFs now hold just over 4% of the entire supply of the foremost cryptocurrency — data <a href="https://twitter.com/hildobby_/status/1766044193661894780">highlighted</a> by Dragonfly data anlyst known as hildobby.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings in BTC (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Additionally, the nine new spot bitcoin ETFs, dubbed the "newborn nine," are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281312/spot-bitcoin-etf-holdings-surpass-gbtc">on pace</a> to hold more bitcoins than Grayscale's converted GBTC fund by the end of today's U.S. market session.</p>
<p>GBTC held 400,186 bitcoins as of yesterday, while the "newborn nine" U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs held 397,847 coins, according to K33 Research senior analyst Vetle Lunde.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>In related news, <span data-v-f87c67ca="">BlackRock <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281321/blackrock-spot-bitcoin-etfs-purchase-for-global-allocation-fund">plans</a> to buy its own spot bitcoin ETFs — as well as other bitcoin ETFs — with its Global Allocation Fund, which holds assets close to $18 billion.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p></span>