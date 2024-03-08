<p>The nine recently approved spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States are on track to surpass the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's BTC holdings today.</p>\r\n<p>According to K33 Research senior analyst Vetle Lunde, GBTC held 400,186 bitcoins as of yesterday, while the "newborn nine" U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs held 397,847 coins.</p>\r\n<p>They also <a href="https://twitter.com/VetleLunde/status/1766023143976489121">noted</a> that yesterday's net inflow was 6,965 bitcoins. If this continues, they will outgrow GBTC.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-flows/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Spot bitcoin ETFs have proven to be a major success in the U.S., with BlackRock's IBIT offering <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280792/blackrock-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf-record-daily-inflow">hitting</a> a record daily inflow of $788.3 million on Tuesday — when the combined spot ETFs generated nearly $10 billion of trading volume on the day.</p>\r\n<p>IBIT has also recently <a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1765991232042316248?s=20">surpassed</a> MicroStrategy's bitcoin holdings, according to BitMEX Research.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/blackrock-ibit-flows/embed" title="BlackRock Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) Flows" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>At the same time, Flowdesk executives Reed Werbitt and Greg Guttas <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280880/bitcoin-etf-market-structure">told</a> The Scoop that such bitcoin ETFs are ushering in a "multi-decade TWAP of buy only."</p>\r\n<p>In other news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said yesterday that it was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281191/sec-pushes-back-timeline-on-blackrocks-spot-bitcoin-etf-options-trading-application">extending</a> the time period to decide whether it will approve or disapprove trade options on BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF until next month.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>