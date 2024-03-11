<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The London Stock Exchange announced on Monday that it will start accepting applications for the admission of bitcoin and ether crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) in the second quarter of this year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The LSE said in the </span><a href="https://www.lse.co.uk/rns/n0224-admission-of-bitcoin-and-ethereum-etns-66tuep2iac04hnc.html"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it will take applications following a </span><a href="https://docs.londonstockexchange.com/sites/default/files/documents/crypto_etn_admission_factsheet.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">factsheet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it previously published. “The exact launch date will be confirmed in due course,” the LSE said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“In order to mitigate the risk of delay in the admission timetable, the Exchange encourages early engagement from prospective issuers interested in admitting Crypto ETNs to trading on the Exchange,” the LSE added in the admission factsheet. The crypto ETNs would only be available for professional investors, according to the factsheet.</span></p>\r\n<p>This comes as UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) <a href="https://www.fca.org.uk/news/statements/fca-updates-position-cryptoasset-exchange-traded-notes-professional-investors">stated</a> that it will not oppose proposals from Recognized Investment Exchanges (RIEs) to create a listed market segment for cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded notes (ETNs).</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ETNs are debt securities that provide exposure to an underlying asset, according to the document. Crypto ETNs allow investors to trade securities that track crypto assets on the exchange during London trading hours. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The LSE’s move comes after the U.S. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/259998/what-is-bitcoin-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> have </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281339/bitcoin-etf-supply-4-percent"><span style="font-weight: 400;">gained popularity</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> since its launch in January. On Friday, the cumulative trading volume for U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs surpassed $100 billion to reach $106.59 billion, according to Yahoo Finance data compiled by The Block.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>