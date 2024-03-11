<p>Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy acquired around 12,000 more bitcoins for roughly $821.7 million in cash, increasing its total bitcoin holdings to 205,000 BTC. This surpasses the holdings of the largest BlackRock's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which <a href="https://twitter.com/BitMEXResearch/status/1766359950970786251?s=20">stands at</a> 197,943 BTC.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy's latest acquisition took place from Feb. 26 to Mar. 10, 2024, at an average price of around $68,477 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses, the business intelligence company <a href="https://assets.contentstack.io/v3/assets/bltb564490bc5201f31/bltc7dc403dd2f481f3/65eeec3173d0bcfc03f3976f/form-8-k_03-11-2024_filing-2.pdf">said</a> Monday.</p>\r\n<p>The company bought the latest bitcoins using $781.1 million from the proceeds of a recent <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280491/microstrategys-shares-surge-over-23-as-bitcoin-portfolio-exceeds-13-billion">private offering</a> of convertible senior notes, along with $40.6 million of excess cash.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy’s aggregate purchase price of all bitcoins is around $6.91 billion, while its current market value is above $14.7 billion. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price of bitcoin</a> has surged this year, reaching around $72,000, marking a new all-time high.</p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy’s average purchase price per bitcoin stands at around $33,706, inclusive of fees and expenses.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>