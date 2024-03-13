<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The intellectual property authorities in the U.S. noted the current laws are sufficient to address infringement concerns related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and there’s no need to change the existing IP laws.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Copyright Office and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) released a </span><a href="https://www.copyright.gov/policy/nft-study/Joint-USPTO-USCO-Report-on-NFTs-and-Intellectual-Property.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">joint study</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on NFTs on Tuesday, concluding that while changes to IP laws are not necessary or advisable at the moment, public education initiatives should be in place to ensure greater awareness.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“NFT technology is currently changing rapidly, and new laws unique to NFT issues would likely be premature,” the study said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“NFTs offer unique opportunities for creators to leverage their IP rights, but also present new challenges in keeping their work secure,” said Kathi Vidal, under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the USPTO, in a </span><a href="https://newsroom.loc.gov/news/u.s.-copyright-office-and-u.s.-patent-and-trademark-office-conclude-joint-study-on-non-fungible-toke/s/b0780cc9-0e6c-42fb-90a6-31eaf061434c"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the report, the offices noted that although NFT technology is novel, the copyright issues it raises generally are not. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“To the extent an NFT contains or links to an unauthorized copy of a copyrighted work, the creation or marketing of that NFT will implicate copyright law the same way as any unauthorized reproduction or display,” the report added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The two offices conducted the study on NFTs in response to a June 2022 request from the Senate committee on the judiciary subcommittee on intellectual property.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>