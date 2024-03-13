<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nigeria has asked Binance to submit information on its top 100 users in the country — and its entire transaction history for the last six months — in the latest development of the dispute between Nigerian authorities and the exchange, Financial Times reported Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The country’s national security adviser also </span><a href="https://www.ft.com/content/9c1394de-0492-4597-b075-cbf19e0b6e83"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> requested the exchange to settle outstanding tax liabilities.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to earlier reports, Nigerian authorities </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280139/binance-10b-usd-fine-nigeria"><span style="font-weight: 400;">demanded</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Binance to pay a penalty of $10 billion for profiting off of “illegal transactions” at the country’s expense. The country’s central bank governor, Olayemi Cardoso, also said that Binance Nigeria potentially processed illicit flows of $26 billion from unidentifiable sources last year, according to local news outlet </span><a href="https://nairametrics.com/2024/02/27/26-billion-passed-through-binance-nigeria-cardoso/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">NairaMetrics</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The authorities also claimed that Binance had contributed to the devaluation of the national currency, the naira, according to FT. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The conflict has continued to escalate as two Binance executives — financial crime compliance team lead Tigran Gambaryan and Africa regional director Nadeem Anjarwalla — have been detained in a Nigerian government housing since Feb. 26, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281904/binance-executives-detained-in-nigeria"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to reports</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, Binance </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280577/binance-nigeria-naira-support"><span style="font-weight: 400;">cut support</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for the Nigerian naira on its platform, delisting all naira trading pairs, among others.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance did not immediately respond to The Block’s request to comment on the reported request for user data. However, the exchange said in a statement Tuesday that it is “working collaboratively with Nigerian authorities to bring Nadeem and Tigran back home safely to their families.”</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>