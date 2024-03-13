<p>The EU has published draft regulatory standards for issuers of <a href="https://www.theblock.pro/research/ethena-scaling-crypto-backed-stablecoins-with-native-yield-280201">stablecoins</a> when dealing with complaints.</p>\r\n<p>Wednesday's Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) set procedures for the "prompt, fair and consistent handling of complaints by holders of ARTs," or asset reference tokens, outlining specific guidelines and requirements for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280063/bis-regulatory-recommendations-stablecoin-arrangements">stablecoin</a> issuer complaint management policies and procedures. </p>\r\n<p>"Such a framework should support innovation and fair competition, while ensuring a high level of protection of retail holders and the integrity of markets in crypto assets," the EBA <a href="https://www.eba.europa.eu/sites/default/files/2024-03/22e7f584-a1d9-44eb-8b07-ab0bdbb3b4d2/Draft%20RTS%20on%20complaints%20handling%20under%20MiCAR.pdf">document</a> added.</p>\r\n<h2>MiCA's definition of stablecoins</h2>\r\n<p>The bloc's <a href="https://www.theblock.pro/research/mica-european-unions-attempt-at-unified-regulation-230196">Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA)</a> regulatory framework defines stablecoins that can reference several fiat currencies or other assets like cryptocurrencies as asset reference tokens (ARTs). This differs from stablecoins pegged solely to one currency's value, such as the euro or U.S. dollar.</p>\r\n<p>The draft standards were released by European Banking Authority (EBA) in cooperation with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). They will be submitted to the European Commission for endorsement by the end of June. The standards will then need to undergo scrutiny by the European Parliament and the European Council before being published in the Official Journal of the European Union, which is the bloc's official record of current legislation.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>