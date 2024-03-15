<p>MicroStrategy is poised to bring in as much as $592 million from its latest debt sale.</p>\r\n<p>The company said Friday its sale of up to $600 million worth of senior convertible notes could bring in between $515 to $592.3 million. The sale, <a href="https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theblock.co/amp/post/282389/microstrategy-sells-500-million-senior-notes-buys-bitcoin">announced</a> earlier this week, comes on the heels of a similar private debt offering launched a few days before. </p>\r\n<p>MicroStrategy's latest stack of convertible senior notes offers an interest rate of 0.875% per annum, payable twice per year in arrears. The notes will mature in 2030. </p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin was trading at roughly $67,900 on Friday, down 3.72% in the past 24 hours, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-eur#:~:text=Bitcoin%20Price%20Data,58.5B%20of%20trading%20volume.">The Block's price data</a> shows. Likewise, MicroStrategy's stock was down 3.15% to $1,623 midday Friday from Thursday's close. The company holds 205,000 bitcoin, worth nearly $14 billion as of this writing. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>