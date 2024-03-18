How layer-2s are trying to transform Bitcoin's culture

Episode 13 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Trust Machines CEO & Stacks Co-Creator Muneeb Ali.
Muneeb Ali is the CEO of Trust Machines and the co-creators of Stacks — a layer-2 that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications to utilize bitcoin for base-layer security.
In this episode of The Scoop, Ali discusses the growth and importance of Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions. He emphasizes the need for BTC capital to be deployed in L2s and the potential for Bitcoin L2s to become a significant category in the crypto industry.
According to Ali, creating more on-chain uses for bitcoin will ultimately make the asset more valuable:
“Bitcoin rails can be upgraded through layer-2s... There can be all sorts of use cases that that are deployed there and BTC the capital can be more productive — it will make bitcoin more valuable.”
