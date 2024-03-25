<p>Daily trading volume on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/246414/coinbase-international-volumes-pick-up-topping-280-million-in-one-day">Coinbase International</a> has surged this month, and only five days in March have seen daily trading volume fall below the $1 billion mark on the platform.</p>\r\n<p>The average daily trading volume for March has been significantly higher than previous months, with trading volume hitting an all-time high of $6.23 billion last Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase International Exchange is only available to non-U.S. customers in select jurisdictions and offers institutional clients access to over 30 perpetual futures and spot markets.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/futures/coinbase-international-daily-volume/embed" title="Coinbase International Daily Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>"It's still early days, but the market has demonstrated that they want to see a trusted international counterparty built in a compliant way and the Coinbase International Exchange is well-positioned to continue to grow," a Coinbase spokesperson said.</p>\r\n<h2>Coinbase share price rallies</h2>\r\n<p>The news comes as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284460/coinbase-share-price-rallies-9-as-bitcoin-price-bounces-off-70000">Coinbase's</a> share price increased by over 10% in the past 24 hours, now trading above $280 per share, according to TradingView <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The crypto exchange's prospects have advanced in sync with the broader cryptocurrency market, which has witnessed a rally of over 61% in its market capitalization since the beginning of the year. Notably, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282230/coinbase-wallet-blockaid-75-million-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">Coinbase</a> shares rallied by the same amount, in the same period.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase still has some way to go before hitting its new all-time high of $342.98, which was reached in November 2021.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>