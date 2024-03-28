<p>The rate of blob transactions on Ethereum has surged, exceeding the network’s set capacity. This escalation follows the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285156/ethereum-blobs-are-now-being-used-to-create-inscriptions-like-on-bitcoin">introduction</a> of inscriptions on blobs, a feature that has increased the demand for blob utilization.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum core developers implemented the Dencun upgrade on the mainnet earlier, introducing “blobs” to make Layer 2 transactions cheaper. They have been successful by allowing Layer 2s to use blobs instead of the “calldata” method for posting transactions—offering a direct path to fee reduction and passing these savings to end users.</p>\r\n<p>However, the recent introduction of inscriptions on blobs has begun to stress test the feature. These inscriptions, inspired by Bitcoin Ordinals, generate unique fungible and non-fungible artifacts that are embedded within blob transactions.</p>\r\n<p>Analysis from a Dune Analytics dashboard maintained by Hildobby shows a significant trend: <a href="https://dune.com/hildobby/blobs">40% of blob transactions</a> are now related to inscriptions. This is the highest usage of blobs posted among other Ethereum Layer 2s such as Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and Linea.</p>\r\n<p>The increased interest and utilization have led blobs to operate at full capacity, with a <a href="https://twitter.com/mcutler/status/1773037126575091854">100% utilization rate</a> observed.</p>\r\n<p>The data further highlights a substantial backlog in the mempool, where 160 blobs await processing, according to data from <a href="https://ethernow.xyz/">EtherNow</a>. Ethereum can include only up to six blobs per block, indicating a backlog that is 40 times higher than what can be accommodated in a single block — referred to as blob contention.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>