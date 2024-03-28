zkSync founder explains why zero-knowledge proofs are the 'endgame' for blockchain scalability

Layer 2s and Scaling • March 28, 2024, 5:37AM EDT
The Block

  • Matter Labs co-founder and CEO Alex Gluchowski explains how the computational integrity of zero-knowledge rollups allows blockchains to scale to meet near “infinite” demand. 

Episode 5 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, and Matter Labs Co-Founder and CEO Alex Gluchowski.

