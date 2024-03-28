zkSync founder explains why zero-knowledge proofs are the 'endgame' for blockchain scalability

<p><i>Episode 5</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with <b>The Block CEO Larry Cermak, and Matter Labs Co-Founder and CEO Alex Gluchowski.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Block Research Podcast on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/IC-cSjXtbAQ?si=3cdRtAHRdMtdEEIi" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>In this episode, Matter Labs co-founder and CEO Alex Gluchowski explains why zero-knowledge proofs are considered to be the "end game" for blockchain scalability and how zkSync's technology stack compares to that of other teams building layer-2 scaling solutions for Ethereum.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE:</strong><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:00</a> ZK is the Endgame <br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=323s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">05:23</a> Trustless Verifiability<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=511s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">08:31</a> ZK-Rollups on Bitcoin<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=675s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">11:15</a> Hyperscaling<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=1342s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">22:22</a> L2 Competition<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=1775s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">29:35</a> EVM Compatibility<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=2079s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">34:39</a> zkSync Milestones<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=2530s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">42:10</a> Application Layer<br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC-cSjXtbAQ&amp;t=2865s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">47:45</a> Closing Thoughts</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>