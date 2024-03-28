<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Google now allows users to search balances of wallets on Bitcoin, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon and Fantom blockchain. The search results when typing in wallet addresses display the remaining token balance in the wallet per network and the time the balance was last updated.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Balances show only the native token for each network. Last updated timestamp shows balance as of last external transaction. Updates are not instantaneous,” Google noted in its search results.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, Google </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284091/google-now-shows-ethereum-name-service-wallet-balances-in-search-results"><span style="font-weight: 400;">started to show search results</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for wallet balances for users searching Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains. ENS offers readable domain names for Ethereum wallet addresses, such as Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin’s domain name, vitalik.eth.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">These developments expanded upon Google’s initial support for Ethereum wallet balance searches that began last May, where it enabled users to search for a specific public address and view the wallet balance directly in the search results.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Google did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further information.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>