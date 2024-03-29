<p>A UK judge approved the freezing of £6 million ($7.6 million) worth of Craig Wright's assets to prevent him from avoiding court costs related to his claim that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of the Bitcoin network. </p>\r\n<div class="flex-1 overflow-hidden">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-arwwx-79elbk h-full">\r\n<div class="react-scroll-to-bottom--css-arwwx-1n7m0yu">\r\n<div class="flex flex-col text-sm pb-9">\r\n<div class="w-full text-token-text-primary" data-testid="conversation-turn-11">\r\n<div class="px-4 py-2 justify-center text-base md:gap-6 m-auto">\r\n<div class="flex flex-1 text-base mx-auto gap-3 md:px-5 lg:px-1 xl:px-5 md:max-w-3xl lg:max-w-[40rem] xl:max-w-[48rem] group final-completion">\r\n<div class="relative flex w-full flex-col agent-turn">\r\n<div class="flex-col gap-1 md:gap-3">\r\n<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="c17db492-bc27-4ebc-a595-7ddc2117c16e">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>The action was taken after Wright relocated some of his assets from the UK. This followed a court ruling concluding Wright was not Nakamoto, leading him to transfer shares of his London-based firm, RCJBR Holding, to a Singaporean company on March 18, according to a UK court <a href="https://bitcoindefense.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/COPA-v-Wright-WFO-Approved-Judgment-28.03.2024.pdf">document</a>. </p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>"Understandably, that gave rise to serious concerns on COPA’s part that Dr Wright was implementing measures to seek to evade the costs consequences of his loss at trial," Judge James Mellor wrote the document.</p>\r\n<p>The judge approved the so-called 'worldwide freezing order' on behalf of Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) to help cover COPA's overall court costs of $8,471,225 (£6,703,747.91.). </p>\r\n<p>"Although I have not yet heard detailed argument on costs, it is undoubtedly the case that COPA (and the Developers) are the winning party," Mellor said. "They are highly likely (to say the least) to obtain an order for their costs."</p>\r\n<p>Wright is an Australian computer scientist who used assertions of being Satoshi Nakamoto to issue copyright claims related to the Bitcoin network, such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/91928/craig-wright-lawyers-ask-websites-take-down-bitcoin-whitepaper">requesting</a> two websites take down the Bitcoin whitepaper in January 2021. </p>\r\n<p>COPA sued Wright in April 2021, challenging his claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto and thus has copyright over Bitcoin. After hearing testimonies from early Bitcoin developers such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278662/early-bitcoin-contributors-testify-against-craig-wright-at-copa-trial">Martti Malmi</a> and others, the same judge ruled that "overwhelming" evidence indicated that Wright is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282516/craig-wright-is-not-satoshi-nakamoto-u-k-judge-rules-report">not</a> Nakamoto on March 14 of this year, The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>