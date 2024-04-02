<p>A crypto wallet labelled as belonging to the U.S. Department of Justice, and holding around $2 billion worth of bitcoin, appears to have initiated a test <a href="https://blockchair.com/bitcoin/transaction/9c3af4b48e66565f1da1da8278036fa1dbb09f2beaaca99c3504475390ba4590">transaction</a> to Coinbase Prime, according to Arkham's data.</p>\r\n<p>The wallet, which holds over 30,174 bitcoin, initiated a transaction of 0.001 BTC ($65) with a wallet labelled on Arkham as belonging to Coinbase Prime. The transaction currently has one block confirmation. Typically exchanges require multiple confirmations before a transaction is confirmed.</p>\r\n<p>The rest of the funds were sent to a change address — which means they may have effectively stayed in the same place. But if it is a test transaction, further movements could be on the way.</p>\r\n<p>The $2 billion in bitcoin appears to be tied to funds the DOJ confiscated from the now-defunct Silk Road dark web market. At the end of last year, a U.S. appeals court <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268743/u-s-appeals-court-finalizes-mandate-for-forfeiture-of-silk-road-bitcoin">finalized a mandate</a> that formalized the forfeiture of 69,370 of bitcoin and other crypto connected to Silk Road.</p>\r\n<p>In 2020, the DOJ <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/83695/us-seizure-silk-road-bitcoins-report" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span class="s2" data-v-f87c67ca="">seized</span></a> and began seeking the official forfeiture of the crypto, at the time valued at over $1 billion.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>