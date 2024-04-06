<p>Genesis purchased 32,041 bitcoins using the proceeds from the completed sale of nearly 36 million Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares.</p>\r\n<p>According to court documents <a href="https://news.bloomberglaw.com/bankruptcy-law/bankrupt-genesis-sold-gbtc-shares-to-acquire-32-041-bitcoin">filed</a> yesterday, the sale of GBTC shares was completed on April 2, per Bloomberg Law.</p>\r\n<p>A New York bankruptcy court <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277539/court-rules-genesis-can-sell-over-1-3-billion-worth-of-gbtc-shares-bloomberg">granted</a> Genesis permission to sell the GBTC shares — in addition to shares in Grayscale Ethereum trusts — on Feb. 14. When the bankrupt crypto lender <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275907/genesis-asks-bankruptcy-court-to-approve-1-4-billion-sale-of-gbtc-shares">applied</a> for said permission, its GBTC shares were valued at nearly $1.4 billion, and its Grayscale Ethereum Trust shares were valued at $165 million. (Its Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust shares were valued at $38 million.)</p>\r\n<p>Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2023.</p>\r\n<p>The amount of purchased bitcoins is worth more than $2.17 billion at current prices, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">The Block's Bitcoin Price Page </a>— and will reportedly be used to repay customers.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>