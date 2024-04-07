<p>The community of decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX has voted to stake 20 million dYdX Chain tokens, worth about $60 million at current prices, with Cosmos staking provider Stride in order to boost the economic security of the network and encourage stake diversity among its community. </p>\r\n<p>The staked tokens will earn USDC rewards, which will be automatically compounded into more dYdX tokens, creating a flywheel effect for stakers. "The yield from fees generated will be continuously used via Stride to buy DYDX which will be returned back to the treasury," explained dYdX founder Antonio Juliano, in a <a href="https://x.com/AntonioMJuliano/status/1776982841860960303?s=20">post on X</a>. </p>\r\n<p>In a vote with 81% participation, the measure passed with 91% support, though some <a href="https://dydx.forum/t/drc-dydx-community-staking-proposal/2444/62">dissenters</a> on the original proposal noted that the proposal's passage could lead to a reduction in dYdX's APY, making the token less attractive to new investors. </p>\r\n<p>Stride welcomed the proposal and offered to charge fees of only 7.5%, a 2.5% discount from its usual fees of 10%. "This [proposal] will boost the economic security of dYdX chain, while improving stake decentralization," the firm <a href="https://x.com/stride_zone/status/1776955894762238226">wrote</a> on X. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>