<p>Long-term holders of ether, the currency of the Ethereum blockchain, appear to be holding on tighter than ever before. </p>
<p>According to data from The Block, the active supply of ether, or the supply that has been moved from one wallet to another within certain time periods, is currently at a historical low point for periods of one year or longer. The active supply over 30- and 90-days is also near all-time lows, having fallen over half from their peaks. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/percentage-of-ethereum-supply-active/embed" title="Percentage of Ethereum Supply Active" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>While the supply of ether active within one year has declined over the past twelve months by about 9%, the supply of active bitcoin, after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263647/the-active-supply-of-bitcoin-and-ethereum-is-at-record-lows">also hitting a record low</a>, staged a recovery to end the period with a gain of around 1% in one-year active supply. Bitcoin's recovery greatly reduced the large gap that once existed in active supply between the two top cryptocurrencies by market cap. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/comparison-bitcoin-ethereum/percentage-of-supply-active-in-1-year/embed" title="Percentage of Supply Active in 1 Year" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>While long term Ethereum users appear to be showing low activity, with enthusiasm around Base reaching <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285751/base-transactions-dex-volumes-all-time-highs">record levels</a>, new users appear to be flooding into the Ethereum ecosystem. Last month, Ethereum added 3.66 million new addresses, the highest level since November 2021, the month of FTX's collapse.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/number-of-new-addresses-on-the-ethereum-network-monthly/embed" title="Number of New Addresses on the Ethereum Network (Monthly)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Ethereum also underwent the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282236/ethereum-dencun-upgrade-blobs">Dencun upgrade</a> last month, introducing "blobs" in order to lower Layer 2 network transaction costs.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/ethereum/number-of-active-addresses-on-the-ethereum-network-7dma/embed" title="Number of Active Addresses on the Ethereum Network (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>The number of active addresses on the network, measured as a seven-day moving average, has increased as a result, suggesting that the newer activity is more than enough to make up for the more conservative behavior of long-term holders. </p>