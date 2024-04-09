<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Firms that gained the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund are not feeling very confident that the agency will greenlight proposals for an ether product, according to reporting from <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/09/bitcoin-etf-issuers-sec-wont-approve-ether-eth-exchange-traded-fund-.html"><span class="s2">CNBC</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">VanEck CEO Jan van Eck told CNBC in an interview posted on Tuesday that he expected the VanEck Ethereum ETF to be rejected in May – the first deadline approaching for when the SEC will decide whether to allow those products to pass.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“The way the legal process goes is the regulators will give you comments on your application, and that happened for weeks and weeks before the bitcoin ETFs — and right now, pins are dropping as far as ethereum is concerned,” van Eck told CNBC.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Big-name firms, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors"><span class="s2">Fidelity</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s2">BlackRock</span></a>, have applied for a spot ether ETF over the last few months. Optimism gained steam after the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271324/the-sec-said-it-has-approved-proposals-for-spot-bitcoin-etfs-on-an-accelerated-basis"><span class="s2">approved</span></a> 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in January, but has since dwindled over the past few weeks.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti also told CNBC he was pessimistic about the chances of getting the go-ahead from the SEC. Mognetti said he didn't expect approvals at all this year.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">Lowered expectations</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30"><span class="s2">lowered</span></a> his estimate last month of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by May from about 70% to 30%. The cycle for a spot Ethereum ETF felt like the opposite of when spot bitcoin ETFs were approved, Balchunas had said. Weeks before the approvals of spot bitcoin ETFs, documents were frequently filed reflecting changes presumably sought by the SEC.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Balchunas said his odds hadn't changed as of Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">"As we've said, need SEC to give comments on the filing documents (the 'critical feedback' he mentions) and that still ain't happening, even in person they offering nothing. Silence is violence," Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1777403216696660395"><span class="s2">said</span></a> on X.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>