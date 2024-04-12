<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former security engineer Shakeeb Ahmed was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after prosecutors said he hacked two decentralized crypto exchanges — stealing over $12 million worth of crypto in the process. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The case involved the first-ever conviction for hacking a smart contract, said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams in a <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/former-security-engineer-sentenced-three-years-prison-hacking-two-decentralized"><span class="s2">statement</span></a> on Friday. Ahmed had previously <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/former-security-engineer-international-technology-company-pleads-guilty-hacking-two"><span class="s3">pleaded</span></a> guilty to hacking the exchanges. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s4">"No matter how novel or sophisticated the hack, this Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to following the money and bringing hackers to justice," Williams said. "And as today’s sentence shows, time in prison — and forfeiture of all the stolen crypto — is the inevitable consequence of such destructive hacks.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ahmed, 34, was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238965/former-security-engineer-arrested-in-ny-after-allegedly-defrauding-a-defi-exchange-stealing-9-million"><span class="s2">charged</span></a> in July with wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said he executed an attack on a decentralized crypto exchange and used phony pricing data to generate $9 million worth of fees, then withdrew the fees in crypto. A few weeks later, Ahmed conducted a second attack on the decentralized crypto exchange Nirvana Finance. Prosecutors said he later laundered the millions he stole, in part using crypto mixers to hide ownership.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ahmed was also ordered on Friday to forfeit about $12.3 million and a "significant quantity of cryptocurrency" and pay $5 million in restitution to the unnamed crypto exchange and Nirvana, according to the Justice Department's statement. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">In court</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Prosecutors had asked for Ahmed to get four years in prison, according to court documents. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ahmed told the court on Friday that he had lost his way.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"I lost my way. I apologize to the users of Nirvana Finance," Ahmed said, according to reporting from <a href="https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1778799461575094499"><span class="s2">Inner City Press</span></a>. "(Sobs) I am raised in a harsh and unforgiving household. I was drawn to technology. I got lost. During the pandemic I turned to crypto."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>