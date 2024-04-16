<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The South Korean won took the position of most-used currency, topping the U.S. dollar, for trading crypto during the first quarter of 2024, according to research firm Kaiko. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The cumulative won trade volume on centralized crypto exchanges during the period recorded $456 billion, while the U.S. dollar reported $445 billion, the </span><a href="https://research.kaiko.com/insights/crypto-fee-war-heats-up-in-south-korea"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“In Q1 2024, the South Korean won surpassed the U.S. dollar in terms of cumulative trade volume,” Kaiko said in the data report.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea hosts one of the world’s most active cryptocurrency markets. During the crypto bull run in March, the local crypto trade volume briefly topped that of the country’s stock market. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Five fully licensed exchanges — Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit and Gopax — dominate the local market, where front-runner Upbit takes up over 80% of the market share on most days, according to Kaiko. Runner-up Bithumb sought new users by hosting zero-trading fee campaigns in late 2023.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Major global exchanges Crypto.com and Binance have also set out to enter the booming South Korean market. Earlier this month, Crypto.com </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285979/crypto-com-south-korea"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it is launching its retail trading platform in the country on April 29. Binance, on the other hand, had already acquired a </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287981/binance-gopax-net-loss"><span style="font-weight: 400;">major stake in Gopax</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in 2023. However, local regulators have repeatedly delayed approving Gopax’s transfer of ownership to Binance, reportedly due to concerns surrounding its legal issues in the U.S. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, South Korea’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287185/south-korea-crypto-election"><span style="font-weight: 400;">general election</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on April 10 saw a major win for the country’s opposition Democratic Party, which took 175 seats out of 300 in the national legislature. The Democratic Party has made several election promises pertaining to boosting the local crypto sector, including the approval of local spot crypto exchange-traded funds.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Strengthening regulation</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The government is also putting effort into setting a regulatory framework for local investors. In July 2023, South Korea enacted the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276396/south-korea-to-enforce-tougher-crypto-law-with-potential-life-sentence"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Virtual Asset User Protection Act</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, its first law focused on crypto, which is expected to go into effect this July.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The legislation aims to eradicate illicit market acts, such as using undisclosed information for crypto investments, manipulating market prices and engaging in fraudulent transactions. It also requires crypto service providers to safeguard over 80% of deposits in cold storage to protect user funds and enroll in insurance programs for potential user compensation in the event of security breaches.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">South Korea is currently working to develop a second part of the user protection act, which is expected to focus on standardizing crypto token issuance and information disclosure for investors.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>