<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana-based real estate betting platform Parcl has seen about $74 million move out of the protocol since its airdrop snapshot on April 3, data from DefiLlama showed. This marks a roughly 40% decline in total value locked in about two weeks.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The platform distributed native Parcl (PRCL) tokens to eligible users on Monday after taking a snapshot of users' point balances earlier this month. Its total value locked stood at $184.5 million on April 3, but has since declined to $110.69 million at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/parcl#information"><span style="font-weight: 400;">DefiLlama</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Following the airdrop of 80 million PRCL tokens at an initial value of $0.8255, its value soon dropped to a low of $0.45 earlier today, according to CoinMarketCap </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/parcl/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. It is currently changing hands at $0.5294. Launched in February 2023, the decentralized betting platform allows users to trade on assets reflecting major city housing markets.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Parcl did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The mass withdrawal seen at Parcl follows weak performances of other airdropped tokens on Solana, including Wormhole's W, which has plunged </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/wormhole/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">56.4%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> since its April 3 debut. NFT platform Tensor's TNSR token has lost half of its value since its airdrop.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nonetheless, Solana projects continue to push out airdrop events. Decentralized exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288648/solana-drift-token-launch-airdrop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Drift</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> announced Tuesday that it will launch and airdrop 100 million of its governance token, DRIFT, while another DEX </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287305/solana-zeta-markets-z-token-launch-airdrop"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zeta Markets</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> made a similar announcement last week.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Solana has experienced major congestion in recent weeks, likely </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288274/solana-patch-aims-to-help-alleviate-ongoing-network-congestion-issues"><span style="font-weight: 400;">caused by</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> spam transactions where bots attempted to prioritize activities over those of regular users. Solana developers have since dispatched updates to resolve the issues. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of Solana dropped 18.8% in the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto market in general has declined in the past week. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30"><span style="font-weight: 400;">GMCI 30</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, the index that represents a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 13.79% over the past seven days, with investors remaining wary of risk assets following </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288184/crypto-sells-off-sharply-amidst-reports-of-iranian-drone-attack-on-israel"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Iran's attack on Israel</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> over the weekend.</span></p>