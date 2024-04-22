<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The average transaction fee on Bitcoin fell on Sunday after it surged to a record high the day prior, following the network’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">fourth halving</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The average fee paid on Bitcoin per transaction dropped to $34.8 on April 21, after logging a record high of $128.45 on the day of halving, according to YCharts </span><a href="https://ycharts.com/indicators/bitcoin_average_transaction_fee"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The average transaction fee measures the average fee in U.S. dollar terms when a bitcoin transaction is processed by a miner.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On April 20, the bitcoin total transaction fees amounted to $81 million, up from $7.7 million the day before, the </span><a href="https://ycharts.com/indicators/bitcoin_total_transaction_fees_per_day"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed. The network logged $22.37 million in total fees on April 21.</span></p>\r\n<p>The spike in fees coincided with the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288750/runes-hype-pushes-transaction-fees-on-bitcoin-higher">launch</a> of Casey Rodarmor’s Runes protocol, a new token standard similar to BRC-20s. It caused transaction fees to increase as individuals hurried to create rune-based memecoins. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/average-transaction-fee-on-bitcoin-7dma/embed" title="Average Transaction Fee on Bitcoin (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Also on April 20, the halving block </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289921/bitcoins-fourth-halving-block-sees-additional-2-4-million-reward-paid-as-fee?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss"><span style="font-weight: 400;">appeared to be from the ViaBTC mining pool</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, which earned a basic reward of 3.13 BTC ($199,579) and an additional 37.6256 BTC ($2,399,135) reward paid as fees of the 3,050 transactions which were included in the block, according to Blockchain.com’s </span><a href="https://www.blockchain.com/explorer/blocks/btc/840000"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tracker</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitcoin edged up 0.9% to trade at around $65,700 at the time of publication, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block’s price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>