<p>The spot price of bitcoin has posted an 8% increase since the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc">fourth halving was completed</a> on Saturday, April 19.</p>
<p>According to analysts at QCP Capital, investors may have to wait around two or three months for the bitcoin halving's supply constraint to impact the market.</p>
<p>"The previous three halvings saw spot price move higher exponentially only 50-100 days after the actual halving day. If this pattern is repeated this time, bitcoin bulls still have weeks to build a larger long position," the analysts said in a Tuesday report.</p>
<h2>Bitcoin supply and demand dynamics</h2>
<p>According to Bitfinex analysts, the restrained bitcoin supply issuance post-halving is stabilizing the price and could encourage further price appreciation.</p>
<p>"The reduced daily issuance rate of bitcoin post-halving, estimated to add between $30 to $40 million worth of supply per day, contrasts sharply with the $150 million average daily net inflow from spot bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a significant supply-demand imbalance that could foster further price appreciation," this week's Bitfinex report said.</p>
<p>The analysts tempered their forecast by noting the digital asset must also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290079/bitcoin-halving-recovery-geopolitical-tensions">navigate the turmoil</a> in the Middle East and beyond. "In this risky geopoltical situation, the market's response will provide critical insights into the long-term viability and valuation of bitcoin as digital gold," they said.</p>
<p>The Bitfinex Alpha report noted that the large amounts of buying from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290316/spot-bitcoin-etf-inflows-halving-week">spot bitcoin ETFs</a>, which have been the dominant narrative for the year so far, could still subside.</p>
<p>"Indeed, outflows from ETFs have been seen in the past week, which suggests that ETF demand may begin to stabilize," the report said.</p>
<h2>Altcoin and memecoin short squeeze</h2>
<p>QCP Capital analysts forecast an altcoin and memecoin short squeeze in the short term.</p>
<p>"This is because altcoins and memecoins have seen persistent negative funding, with some as deep as -100%," the QCP report said.</p>
<p>According to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">data</a>, the memecoin market cap is $55.7 billion, a <span class="tw-text-success-500 dark:tw-text-success-400 tw-break-words">1% uptick</span> in the past 24 hours.</p>
<p>However, top memecoins, such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289922/dao-buy-dogecoin-shiba-inu-image-nft-dogwifhat">dogecoin</a>, shiba inu and dogwifhat, decreased by 1.6%, 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively, in the past 24 hours.</p>