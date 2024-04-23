<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is asking for public comments on changes made to BlackRock's proposed spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The world's largest asset manager is vying along with others for a spot Ethereum ETF, though optimism that one could get the SEC's greenlight in the next month has diminished. BlackRock <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s2">filed</span></a> for its spot Ethereum ETF in November 2023, naming it the iShares Ethereum Trust, and said it seeks to </span><span class="s3">"reflect generally the performance of the price of ether."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">In January, the SEC delayed making a decision on BlackRock's spot Ethereum ETF and on April 19, Nasdaq filed an <a href="https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/assets/rulebook/nasdaq/filings/SR-NASDAQ-2023-045_Amendment_1.pdf"><span class="s2">amendment</span></a> to the proposal.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Commission is publishing this notice to solicit comments on the proposed rule change, as modified by Amendment No. 1, from interested persons," the SEC said in a filing on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Comments will be posted on the SEC's website and are due in 21 days, the agency said.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">The details</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In the amended filing, the exchange discussed the ETF's creation and redemption process, and said, "baskets are only issued or redeemed in exchange for an amount of cash determined by the Trustee on each day that Nasdaq is open for regular trading." This differs from the original <a href="https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/assets/rulebook/nasdaq/filings/SR-NASDAQ-2023-045.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a> from November, which says the process would involve ether.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The process of having a so-called cash redemption model versus an in-kind model was heavily <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267062/blackrock-and-fidelity-hash-out-details-over-spot-bitcoin-etf-redemption-models-with-the-sec-as-anticipation-mounts"><span class="s2">scrutinized</span></a> when issuers met with the SEC last year on spot bitcoin ETFs. Those products later got the agency's approval in January. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Staking is not mentioned in BlackRock's latest amendment. Other firms, such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283233/fidelity-amends-spot-ethereum-etf-to-include-staking"><span class="s2">Fidelity</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283542/following-fidelitys-lead-grayscale-looks-to-add-staking-for-its-proposed-ethereum-etf"><span class="s2">Grayscale</span></a>, changed their spot Ethereum application to include provisions for staking. Grayscale also proposed a creation and redemption process involving cash.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Big-name firms, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors"><span class="s5">Fidelity</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s5">BlackRock</span></a>, have applied for a spot ether ETF over the last few months. Optimism for the SEC approving such a product has steadily fallen. For example, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286718/sec-spot-ethereum-etf-jpmorgan"><span class="s5">lowered</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by May from about 70% to 25%.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">Earlier Tuesday, the agency <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290473/sec-delays-making-a-decision-on-franklin-templetons-spot-ethereum-etf"><span class="s5">pushed</span></a> back its timeline on making decisions for other proposals from Franklin Templeton and Grayscale to June.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 