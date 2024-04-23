<p class="p2"><span class="s1">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is delaying making a decision on the next steps for investment firm Franklin Templeton's spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">The agency pushed its timeline to decide to June 11, 2024, after which the SEC could approve or disapprove or institute proceedings, the SEC said in a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2024/34-100015.pdf"><span class="s2">filing</span></a> on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">"The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein," the SEC said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">Franklin Templeton <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277223/franklin-templeton-takes-initial-step-for-spot-ethereum-etf-with-new-sec-filing"><span class="s2">filed</span></a> its S-1 registration statement for the Franklin Ethereum ETF in February. The fund would generally reflect the price of ether and Coinbase Custody Trust Company and the Bank of New York Mellon would be the custodians, the firm said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p2"><span class="s1">The SEC has delayed decisions on applications for other Ethereum ETFs including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283769/sec-delays-decision-on-vaneck-spot-ethereum-etf-asks-for-public-comments"><span class="s2">VanEck</span></a>'s spot Ethereum ETF and one from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280513/sec-delays-decision-on-blackrocks-spot-ethereum-etf-proposal-seeks-public-feedback"><span class="s2">BlackRock</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Big-name firms, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors"><span class="s3">Fidelity</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s3">BlackRock</span></a>, have applied for a spot ether ETF over the last few months. Optimism for the SEC approving such a product has steadily fallen over the past few months. For example, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30"><span class="s3">lowered</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by May from about 70% to 30%.</span></p>\r\n<p>Since being listed in January 2024, U.S.-traded spot bitcoin ETFs have brought in a cumulative total net inflow of $12.38 billion, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290316/spot-bitcoin-etf-inflows-halving-week">The Block previously reported</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>