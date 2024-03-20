<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission is delaying its decision timeline on another spot ether exchange-traded fund, the VanEck Ethereum ETF. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2024/34-99782.pdf"><span class="s2">document</span></a> filed on Wednesday, the agency said it would take until May 23, 2024 to make a decision on the ETF and asked the public for comments. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change, as modified by Amendment No. 1, and the issues raised therein," the SEC said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This comes a day after the SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283519/sec-delays-making-a-decision-on-the-hashdex-and-ark-21shares-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s2">delayed</span></a> making a decision on the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF and the A</span><span class="s3">RK 21Shares Ethereum ETF. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s4">Future of a spot Ethereum ETF looks iffy </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Big-name firms, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors"><span class="s5">Fidelity</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s5">BlackRock</span></a>, have applied for a spot ether ETF over the last few months. Optimism for the SEC approving such a product has steadily fallen over the past few weeks. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30"><span class="s5">lowered</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by May from about 70 percent to 30 percent. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">The delays come as the Ethereum Foundation said it received a voluntary and confidential inquiry from an unspecified state authority, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283686/ethereum-foundation-has-received-a-confidential-enquiry-from-a-state-authority-shows-github-commit"><span class="s2">reporting</span></a> from The Block. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>