<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision timeline on whether it will approve the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum exchange-traded fund. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">If approved, the Hashdex ETF will hold spot ether and futures contracts. In a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/nasdaq/2024/34-99771.pdf"><span class="s2">notice</span></a> filed on Tuesday, the SEC said it would be extending its time to make a decision to May 30, 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein," the SEC said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">The Nasdaq stock exchange filed with the SEC to list the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250595/nasdaq-files-with-sec-for-hashdex-mixed-ether-etf"><span class="s4">September</span></a>. The fund is managed and controlled by Toroso Investments, registered as a commodity pool operator with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a member of the National Futures Association. The SEC has delayed making a decision on the ETF a few times and asked for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268199/sec-delays-decisions-on-hashdex-and-grayscale-ethereum-focused-etfs"><span class="s2">public comments</span></a> in December. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC also said in a <a href="https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/sro/cboebzx/2024/34-99772.pdf"><span class="s2">notice</span></a> on Tuesday it was delaying making a decision on the ARK 21Shares Ethereum ETF, which would track the performance of ether, to May 24, 2024. The SEC is also asking for public comments on that application. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p3"><span class="s3">Spot Ethereum ETFs</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Big-name firms, such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263626/fidelity-files-for-spot-ethereum-etf-says-approval-would-be-major-win-for-us-investors"><span class="s4">Fidelity</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263299/blackrock-ethereum-etf-sec"><span class="s4">BlackRock</span></a>, have applied for a spot Ethereum ETF over the last few months. Optimism for the SEC approving such a product has steadily fallen over the past few weeks. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281714/bloomberg-analysts-substantially-lower-likelihood-of-spot-ethereum-etf-approval-in-may-to-30"><span class="s4">dropped</span></a> his estimate of the chances of a spot Ethereum ETF approval by May from about 70 percent to 30 percent. </span></p>\r\n<p>Fellow Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the delays on Tuesday were expected. </p>\r\n<p><span class="s1">"These were always going to be delay orders. The only deadline that matters is May 23rd," Seyffart <a href="https://twitter.com/JSeyff/status/1770183994635698474">posted</a> on X on Tuesday. </span></p>\r\n<p>Seyffart also said he expected spot Ethereum ETFs to be denied. </p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"My cautiously optimistic attitude for ETH ETFs has changed from recent months," Seyffart posted on X on Tuesday. "We now believe these will ultimately be denied May 23rd for this round. The SEC hasn't engaged with issuers on Ethereum specifics. Exact opposite of #bitcoin ETFs this fall." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">The SEC has approved an ether futures-like ETF before, but not a spot ether ETF or a mixed one. In October, <a href="https://www.etf.com/sections/news/sec-approves-9-ether-futures-etfs"><span class="s4">nine</span></a> futures-based products were approved at the same time, marking their debut.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>