Ethereum Foundation has received a confidential inquiry from a state authority, shows GitHub commit

Policy • March 20, 2024, 11:20AM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
UPDATED: March 20, 2024, 12:38PM EDT
The Block

Quick Take

  • The Ethereum Foundation has received a voluntary and confidential inquiry from an unspecified state authority, according to the foundation’s GitHub repository.
  • As a result, the foundation has removed the “Warrant Canary” from its website.

The Ethereum ETH -2.88% Foundation has received a voluntary and confidential inquiry from an unspecified state authority, according to the Foundation's GitHub repository.

"This commit removes a section of the footer as we have received a voluntary enquiry from a state authority that included a requirement for confidentiality," said Pablo Pettinari, a front-end developer at the Ethereum Foundation, in a commit on February 26.

The commit removed an image of a canary representing that the Ethereum Foundation has not been contacted by an agency in a way that required contact not to be disclosed. It also removed text that said, "The Ethereum Foundation (Stiftung Ethereum) has never been contacted by any agency anywhere in the world in a way which requires that contact not to be disclosed."

The Wayback Machine shows that the canary and the corresponding text were present in January. The website does not currently show either of them.

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

The canary was previously removed in 2018, but this seemed to have been due to a mistake. Since then, the canary image has been changed to the current version.

The Ethereum Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update: Fixed spelling of inquiry.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Tim is the Editor-In-Chief of The Block. Prior to joining The Block, Tim was a news editor at Decrypt. He has earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of York and studied news journalism at Press Association Training. Follow him on X @Timccopeland.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Lawrence Lewitinn at
[email protected]

More by Tim Copeland