<p>Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has continued his usage of the privacy protocol Railgun — <a href="https://etherscan.io/tx/0x3090037771bf6dec08c9dc2df86ccb1725cb465c3add2b6decc4e47a626dafd6">transacting</a> 80 ETH (nearly $300,000) on it today.</p>\r\n<p>Buterin has been engaging with the service for several months, typically with smaller amounts, on-chain data aggregated on Arkham Intelligence data <a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/address/0x9D22816f6611cFcB0cDE5076C5f4e4A269E79Bef">shows</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Buterin had previously transferred 100 ETH in April ($300,000 at the time) via Railgun and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288358/railgun-price-jumps-more-than-140-in-a-day-following-vitalik-buterins-support">supported</a> its use. “Railgun uses the privacy pools protocol, which makes it much harder for bad actors to join the pool without compromising users’ privacy,” he stated then.</p>\r\n<p>Railgun is a privacy protocol that makes use of ZK SNARKs, a zero-knowledge proof technology. This lets users conceal their wallet addresses during transactions on open-ledger blockchains. It is often wrongly labeled as a mixing service like the sanctioned Tornado Cash even though it's a privacy platform.</p>\r\n<p>Buterin had also <a href="https://x.com/VitalikButerin/status/1779845886224253369">posted</a> on X the phrase “Privacy Is Normal” along with the Railgun transaction details, adding that it prevents bad actors from joining the common pool — unlike Tornado.</p>\r\n<p>Still, Railgun has not been immune to misuse. For example, $63.5 million in ether stolen from the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/202538/suspected-north-korean-hackers-move-63-5-million-in-ether-stolen-from-horizon-bridge">Horizon bridge</a> by suspected North Korean hackers in January 2023 had moved to Railgun, ZachXBT <a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1614771861266792449">reported</a>. In April, Railgun <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288811/railgun-refutes-claims-of-north-korean-laundering-following-price-surge">refuted</a> claims that it was used by North Korean hackers after reports emerged that it may have been used by the hacking group Lazarus.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>