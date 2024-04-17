<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Privacy exchange Railgun has refuted claims that it was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/202538/suspected-north-korean-hackers-move-63-5-million-in-ether-stolen-from-horizon-bridge"><span style="font-weight: 400;">used by North Korean hackers</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, saying the hacker group is “blocked from using the Railgun system.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a Tuesday </span><a href="https://twitter.com/RAILGUN_Project/status/1780129056564068694"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X, Railgun said the North Korean bad actors are blocked from its project by the “Private Proofs of Innocence” system, which went live over a year ago. “Secondly, it was a mistaken, false allegation in the first place,” it added.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Railgun’s comment came in response to Wu Blockchain’s </span><a href="https://twitter.com/WuBlockchain/status/1780084438954881418"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> about Lazarus Group hackers using Railgun to launder stolen assets, noting that Railgun has become an alternative to Tornado Cash. The FBI </span><a href="https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/fbi-confirms-lazarus-group-cyber-actors-responsible-for-harmonys-horizon-bridge-currency-theft"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in January 2023 that North Korean cyber actors used Railgun on Jan. 13, 2023, to launder over $60 million worth of ether stolen during a June 2022 heist.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, Railgun’s token price </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288358/railgun-price-jumps-more-than-140-in-a-day-following-vitalik-buterins-support"><span style="font-weight: 400;">jumped over 123%</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> after Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin noted the project’s privacy benefits on X. Arkham Intelligence </span><a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/address/0x9D22816f6611cFcB0cDE5076C5f4e4A269E79Bef"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed that the “vitalik.eth” address transferred 100 ETH (about $311,600) to Railgun.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Privacy is normal,” Buterin wrote in an X </span><a href="https://twitter.com/VitalikButerin/status/1779845886224253369"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. “Railgun uses the privacy pools protocol, which makes it much harder for bad actors to join the pool without compromising users' privacy.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Railgun is currently changing hands at $1.18 at 1:00 a.m. ET., according to CoinGecko </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/railgun"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Railgun did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>